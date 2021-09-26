Mooresville Police and emergency crews respond to Walmart shooting

MOORESVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Emergency officials were on the scene of a shooting at a Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville on Sunday.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday to the branch location.

There is one known suspect, however, it is unclear at this time if they are in custody, according to police. It is also unclear at this time if there are any injuries.

The situation remains active. This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.