More tents along busy Charlotte streets show that the homelessness problem is growing

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tents are popping up along some of Charlotte’s busiest roads. Even as the city continues to pour money into battling homelessness in Charlotte, it still remains a big problem.

It’s been nearly a year since Tent City residents were forced to evacuate. Now, if you look beyond Charlotte’s city streets, you’ll find people like Donald Holcomb.

“I don’t have a shower I can hop in whenever I want,” he said. “I wish.”

He was born and raised in Charlotte. But, for the past four years, the place he calls “home” has been constantly changing.

“I got a 16 foot by 8-foot tent,” he said. “All the comfort of a home, except a shower.”

Although the city says it has been extensively working to prevent and end homelessness in Charlotte, it’s still a huge problem.

“It’s getting worse,” Holcomb said. “There’s no help.”

In fact, at least 3,000 people continue to experience homelessness each and every night.

“They don’t have enough resources to help everybody,” Holcomb said. “There’s nowhere to go.”

Because of the limited number of options available for seeking shelter, tents have been popping up on the side of some of Charlotte’s busiest streets, visible from the road.

“I don’t understand why they set their tents up right on the road like that,” said Holcomb. “You ain’t seeing mine from the road.”

It’s been nearly a year since a rat infestation forced Mecklenburg County officials to shut down ‘Tent City,’ just north of Uptown. From there, some of the homeless were moved into hotels. Those stays, though, have now ended.

“There are people out here who don’t even have tents,” Holcomb said. “They have nothing. They’re sleeping up against a tree.”

For people like Donald, who are out in the elements, setting up tents along the road is one of the only options they have.

“You think it’s a ‘get rich’ scheme out on that median?” Holcomb asked. “I promise you, you’ll starve to death.”