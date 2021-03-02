More than 1 million pounds of roadside trash already collected this year in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials from the N.C. Department of Transportation say they have now collected more than 1 million pounds of litter from roadsides statewide this year.

NCDOT reports that the agency and its partners have removed 1.18 million pounds of litter since Jan. 1.



“We are only just beginning this year’s efforts to clean up and prevent litter on our roadsides,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “But we need everyone’s help. We all are responsible for keeping North Carolina clean and beautiful.”



NCDOT’s Sponsor-A-Highway Program allows businesses, organizations and individuals to sponsor litter removal along roadsides. NCDOT is also proud to partner with the more than 120,000 participants in the Adopt-A-Highway Program, where volunteers pledge to clean a section of our highways at least four times a year.



North Carolinians looking to help keep the state’s roadways clean can volunteer for the upcoming Spring Litter Sweep, which will run from April 10-24.