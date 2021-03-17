More Than 2 Million Pounds of Roadside Litter Collected This Year

RALEIGH – As part of its litter removal efforts, N.C. Department of Transportation crews, contractors, and volunteers have now collected more than 2 million pounds of litter from roadsides this year.

“NCDOT and our partners have been working tirelessly over the past three months to remove litter from roadsides,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “But there’s a lot more work to do and we could certainly use help from citizens who can do their part by disposing of trash properly or volunteering during our upcoming Spring Litter Sweep.”

NCDOT reports that the agency and its partners have removed 2.15 million pounds of litter since Jan. 1. That figure includes the 976 thousand pounds of litter removed from roadsides since March 1.

North Carolinians who wish to help keep roads clean can volunteer for the upcoming Spring Litter Sweep from April 10-24.

NCDOT’s litter management programs are multifaceted. The department makes use of state-owned forces and contract services statewide. NCDOT’s Sponsor-A-Highway Program allows businesses, organizations, and individuals to sponsor litter removal along roadsides. NCDOT is also proud to partner with the more than 120,000 participants in the Adopt-A-Highway Program, where volunteers pledge to clean a section of our highways at least four times a year.

Litter is unsightly, costs millions of dollars to clean up, and can hurt the environment, tourism, and the state’s quality of life.

Everyone should do their part by: