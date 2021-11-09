More than 40 students get sick at North Carolina school

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Officials in a North Carolina school district are trying to determine what caused more than 40 students to get sick on Monday.

Sixth-grade students at Starmount Middle School in Boonville complained of various symptoms on Monday, including headache, nausea and abdominal discomfort, news outlets reported. Yadkin County Schools’ Superintendent Todd Martin said emergency services and firefighters along with school nurses evaluated and took care of the students.

Martin said most of the students were feeling better before the school day ended. Students who were feeling fine were moved to another area while sick students were evaluated and sent home, said Wayne Duggins, associate superintendent for Yadkin County Schools.

The school system said no students were hospitalized.

Duggins said that while officials had considered food poisoning or other potential causes, they hadn’t found the exact cause as of Tuesday. The middle school, first responders and the Yadkin County health department are all looking into the illnesses, according to the district.