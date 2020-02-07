1  of  2
More than 97,000 still without power in North Carolina in wake of storms

by: WGHP

Close to 100,000 people are without power in North Carolina after severe storms rolled through the state Thursday.

As of 7:45 a.m. Friday, 97,601 people were still waiting for power to return, according to Duke Energy.

“Yesterday’s severe storm activity caused significant damage and power outages across the Carolinas. Our crews have begun making repairs and are still assessing damage in the hardest hit regions. As restoration efforts progress, estimated times will be posted.”

DUKE ENERGY

These are the Piedmont Triad counties with more than 1,000 Duke Energy customers without power:

  • Alamance County – 2,080
  • Forsyth County – 6,561
  • Guilford County – 8.884
  • Randolph County – 3,011

No restoration times have been published for any of these counties.

Duke Energy says any regions without an estimated restoration time should have one by 12 p.m. Friday.

For the State of North Carolina, Mecklenburg was the county hit the hardest with 20,088 customers without power, followed closely by Wake County with 19,882.

Ramseur Julian Road in the Liberty area (Shana Graham-Crabtree)
