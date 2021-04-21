Morrisville leaders excited as high-tech firm to take over abandoned site, bring nearly 400 high paying jobs

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Another high-tech firm is coming to the Triangle offering good jobs and good wages.

The business is going into the site of the old Morrisville outlet mall, a business that never really caught on.

There were several unsuccessful attempts to re-purpose the site before Invitae Corportation decided to move in.

The mall went bankrupt in 2019 and was shut down.

When they lost the mall from the tax rolls, the town of Morrisville was anxious to repurpose the site.

Everything from a sports stadium to a manufacturing facility in conjunction with Morrisville’s sister city in China were considered.

The new owners of the land finally razed the old mall and began building it to house labs and a high-tech company.

California-based Invitae corporation decided it will be the spot where establishes an East Coast presence.

The genetics testing company plans to bring 374 jobs with an average salary of nearly $92,000.

Town officials say the ripple effect of those jobs will have a huge boost to the local economy.

“It’s a tremendous increase to our taxpayers,” said town council member Steve Rao. “It’s a $114 million investment in Morrisville.”

He said many of those who work there “will go to our shops, and increase our sales tax revenue.”

“Others will live here, so that’s more dollars in the coffers for us especially as we emerge from the pandemic,” he said.

Gov. Roy Cooper says Invitae could also get up to $7 million in state tax breaks as part of the deal to locate in North Carolina.