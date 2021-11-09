Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased 41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Raleigh, North Carolina, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Raleigh below:

#10. 12900 Billingsgate Ln, Raleigh ($2,995,000)

– 7 bedrooms; 10 bathrooms; 17,514 square feet; $171 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 3817 Sparrow Pond Ln, Raleigh ($3,000,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 9,369 square feet; $320 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 705 Lakestone Dr, Raleigh ($3,150,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 8,245 square feet; $382 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 1400 Barony Lake Way, Raleigh ($3,195,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 7,435 square feet; $429 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 6036 Over Hadden Ct, Raleigh ($3,200,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 10,226 square feet; $312 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 1520 Jarvis St, Raleigh ($3,250,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,361 square feet; $745 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 715 Staley Ct, Raleigh ($3,349,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 9,734 square feet; $344 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 1609 Estate Valley Ln, Raleigh ($3,500,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 12,284 square feet; $284 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 3319 White Oak Rd, Raleigh ($5,500,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 11 bathrooms; 20,283 square feet; $271 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 1624 Morning Mountain Rd, Raleigh ($5,500,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 12,178 square feet; $451 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)