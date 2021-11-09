Most Outer Banks ferries resume services as coastal storm moves away, winds die down

RALEIGH, N.C. – Several ferry routes, including those running to and from Ocracoke, have now resumed regular schedules, as high winds from this weekend’s storm have subsided.

The ferries serving Ocracoke-Hatteras, Ocracoke-Cedar Island and Ocracoke-Swan Quarter have all been reopened on the following regular schedules:

  • Hatteras-Ocracoke: 6 a.m., 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m., midnight
  • Ocracoke-Hatteras: 4:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
  • Cedar Island-Ocracoke: 10:30 a.m., 4 p.m.
  • Ocracoke-Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
  • Swan Quarter-Ocracoke:  10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
  • Ocracoke-Swan Quarter: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The Currituck-Knotts Island Ferry operations have resumed regular schedule at 10 a.m.

Other ferries have resumed their regular schedules.

Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach is operating on a one-boat schedule because a boat with mechanical issues is being repaired.

