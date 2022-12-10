GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — What’s in a name? When it comes to baby names in North Carolina, a lot, apparently.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in North Carolina in 2021.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Miles

Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning “soldier”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 198

National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,694

#49. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 200

National

– Rank: #51

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,894

#48. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 205

National

– Rank: #55

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,693

#47. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 207

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,420

#46. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 209

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,809

#44. Jayden (tie)

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “thankful”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 214

National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,887

#44. Ezra (tie)

Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 214

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,365

#43. Easton

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning “settlement”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 216

National

– Rank: #70

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,600

#42. Mateo

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift of God”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 217

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,112

#41. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning “venerable”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 221

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,867

#40. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 222

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,907

#37. Joseph (tie)

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 225

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,067

#37. Ethan (tie)

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 225

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,804

#37. Charles (tie)

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 225

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,952

#36. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 233

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252

#35. Nolan

Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning “champion”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 235

National

– Rank: #60

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,319

#34. Maverick

Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 239

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,548

#33. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 240

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,642

#31. Gabriel (tie)

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 245

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216

#31. Daniel (tie)

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 245

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066

#30. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 251

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,843

#29. Josiah

Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Jehovah has healed”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 256

National

– Rank: #49

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,065

#28. Theodore

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 260

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535

#26. Jacob (tie)

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 269

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,397

#26. Hudson (tie)

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 269

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,584

#25. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 272

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786

#24. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 275

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344

#23. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 279

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713

#22. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 285

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041

#21. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 287

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660

#20. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 288

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163

#19. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 305

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501

#18. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 310

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981

#17. Waylon

Waylon is a name of English origin meaning “land by the road”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 313

National

– Rank: #69

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,624

#16. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 314

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,130

#15. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 315

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504

#14. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 319

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281

#13. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 338

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791

#12. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 346

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499

#11. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 357

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040

#10. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 363

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469

#9. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 390

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501

#8. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 409

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197

#7. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 433

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708

#6. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 435

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307

#5. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 467

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616

#4. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 476

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367

#3. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 561

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088

#2. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 608

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739

#1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 699

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272