GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — What’s in a name? When it comes to baby names in North Carolina, a lot, apparently.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in North Carolina in 2021.
Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
1 / 50
Canva
#50. Miles
Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning “soldier”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 198
National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,694
2 / 50
Shutterstock
#49. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 200
National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,894
3 / 50
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#48. Jaxon
Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 205
National
– Rank: #55
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,693
4 / 50
Canva
#47. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 207
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,420
5 / 50
Canva
#46. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 209
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,809
6 / 50
Canva
#44. Jayden (tie)
Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “thankful”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 214
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,887
7 / 50
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock
#44. Ezra (tie)
Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 214
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,365
8 / 50
Canva
#43. Easton
Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning “settlement”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 216
National
– Rank: #70
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,600
9 / 50
Canva
#42. Mateo
Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift of God”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 217
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,112
10 / 50
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#41. Sebastian
Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning “venerable”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 221
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,867
11 / 50
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#40. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 222
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,907
12 / 50
Negative Space
#37. Joseph (tie)
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 225
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,067
13 / 50
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock
#37. Ethan (tie)
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 225
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,804
14 / 50
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#37. Charles (tie)
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 225
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,952
15 / 50
Flashon // Shutterstock
#36. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 233
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252
16 / 50
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#35. Nolan
Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning “champion”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 235
National
– Rank: #60
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,319
17 / 50
Canva
#34. Maverick
Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 239
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,548
18 / 50
Canva
#33. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 240
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,642
19 / 50
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#31. Gabriel (tie)
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 245
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216
20 / 50
MIA Studio // Shutterstock
#31. Daniel (tie)
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 245
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066
21 / 50
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
#30. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 251
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,843
22 / 50
Canva
#29. Josiah
Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Jehovah has healed”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 256
National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,065
23 / 50
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#28. Theodore
Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 260
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535
24 / 50
noBorders – Brayden Howie // Shutterstock
#26. Jacob (tie)
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 269
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,397
25 / 50
Canva
#26. Hudson (tie)
Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 269
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,584
26 / 50
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#25. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 272
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786
27 / 50
Canva
#24. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 275
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344
28 / 50
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock
#23. Owen
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 279
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713
29 / 50
Canva
#22. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 285
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041
30 / 50
Canva
#21. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 287
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660
31 / 50
My Good Images // Shutterstock
#20. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 288
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163
32 / 50
marina shin // Shutterstock
#19. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 305
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501
33 / 50
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#18. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 310
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981
34 / 50
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#17. Waylon
Waylon is a name of English origin meaning “land by the road”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 313
National
– Rank: #69
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,624
35 / 50
Canva
#16. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 314
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,130
36 / 50
morrowlight // Shutterstock
#15. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 315
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504
37 / 50
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#14. Asher
Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 319
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281
38 / 50
Canva
#13. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 338
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791
39 / 50
Gorynvd // Shutterstock
#12. Grayson
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 346
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499
40 / 50
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
#11. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 357
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040
41 / 50
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#10. Levi
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 363
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469
42 / 50
Canva
#9. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 390
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501
43 / 50
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#8. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 409
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197
44 / 50
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock
#7. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 433
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708
45 / 50
Fotonium // Shutterstock
#6. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 435
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307
46 / 50
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#5. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 467
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616
47 / 50
Capable97 // Shutterstock
#4. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 476
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367
48 / 50
Canva
#3. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 561
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088
49 / 50
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock
#2. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 608
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739
50 / 50
Canva
#1. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 699
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272