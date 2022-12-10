GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — When it comes to the top girls names for babies, it’s a mix of traditional and new.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in North Carolina in 2021.

Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#49. Kennedy (tie)

Kennedy is a name of Irish origin meaning “chieftain”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 153

National

– Rank: #70

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,425

#49. Ivy (tie)

Ivy is a name of English origin meaning “faithfulness”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 153

National

– Rank: #49

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,374

#48. Madelyn

Madelyn is a name of English origin meaning “woman from Magdala”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 154

National

– Rank: #71

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,406

#46. Savannah (tie)

Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 155

National

– Rank: #68

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,459

#46. Sadie (tie)

Sadie was originally a nickname for Sarah, Sadie is a girl’s name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 155

National

– Rank: #78

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,206

#45. Aria

Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 158

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,348

#44. Zoe

Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 163

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,687

#43. Mila

Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 166

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,295

#42. Isla

Isla is a name of Scottish origin, that references a river and an island in Scotland.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 167

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,514

#41. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 168

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,486

#40. Addison

Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 171

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,468

#39. Lillian

Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 174

National

– Rank: #51

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,302

#37. Sofia (tie)

Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 176

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,933

#37. Skylar (tie)

Skylar is a name of English origin meaning “noble scholar”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 176

National

– Rank: #74

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,324

#36. Kinsley

Kinsley is a name of English origin meaning “king’s meadow”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 179

National

– Rank: #57

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,871

#35. Camila

Camila is a name of Latin origin meaning “young ceremonial attendant”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 180

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,005

#34. Penelope

Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 185

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,327

#33. Hazel

Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 186

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,967

#30. Naomi (tie)

Naomi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “pleasantness”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 187

National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,248

#30. Ellie (tie)

Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 187

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,835

#30. Chloe (tie)

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 187

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,311

#28. Paisley (tie)

Paisley is a name of Scottish origin meaning “church”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 189

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,263

#28. Gianna (tie)

Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 189

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,437

#27. Lily

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 190

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,584

#26. Zoey

Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 193

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,179

#25. Scarlett

Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 199

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,594

#24. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 209

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,541

#23. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 213

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,930

#22. Riley

Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 214

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,184

#21. Caroline

Caroline is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 216

National

– Rank: #81

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,180

#20. Nora

Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 221

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,246

#19. Luna

Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 222

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,173

#18. Willow

Willow is a name of English origin meaning “slender” or “graceful”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 224

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,143

#16. Nova (tie)

Nova is a name of Latin origin meaning “new”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 225

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,516

#16. Layla (tie)

Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 225

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,303

#15. Avery

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 235

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,770

#14. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 237

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,987

#13. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 241

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,938

#12. Eleanor

Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 273

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,059

#10. Mia (tie)

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 282

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,096

#10. Elizabeth (tie)

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 282

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,190

#9. Evelyn

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 298

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,434

#8. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 331

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,201

#7. Harper

Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 364

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,388

#6. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 375

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,496

#5. Amelia

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 399

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,952

#4. Charlotte

Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 416

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies in 2021: 13,285

#3. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 457

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies in 2021: 15,433

#2. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 465

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,759

#1. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies in 2021: 531

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies in 2021: 17,728