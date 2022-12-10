GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — When it comes to the top girls names for babies, it’s a mix of traditional and new.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in North Carolina in 2021.
Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#49. Kennedy (tie)
Kennedy is a name of Irish origin meaning “chieftain”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 153
National
– Rank: #70
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,425
#49. Ivy (tie)
Ivy is a name of English origin meaning “faithfulness”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 153
National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,374
#48. Madelyn
Madelyn is a name of English origin meaning “woman from Magdala”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 154
National
– Rank: #71
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,406
#46. Savannah (tie)
Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 155
National
– Rank: #68
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,459
#46. Sadie (tie)
Sadie was originally a nickname for Sarah, Sadie is a girl’s name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 155
National
– Rank: #78
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,206
#45. Aria
Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 158
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,348
#44. Zoe
Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 163
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,687
#43. Mila
Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 166
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,295
#42. Isla
Isla is a name of Scottish origin, that references a river and an island in Scotland.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 167
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,514
#41. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 168
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,486
#40. Addison
Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 171
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,468
#39. Lillian
Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 174
National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,302
#37. Sofia (tie)
Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 176
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,933
#37. Skylar (tie)
Skylar is a name of English origin meaning “noble scholar”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 176
National
– Rank: #74
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,324
#36. Kinsley
Kinsley is a name of English origin meaning “king’s meadow”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 179
National
– Rank: #57
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,871
#35. Camila
Camila is a name of Latin origin meaning “young ceremonial attendant”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 180
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,005
#34. Penelope
Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 185
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,327
#33. Hazel
Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 186
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,967
#30. Naomi (tie)
Naomi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “pleasantness”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 187
National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,248
#30. Ellie (tie)
Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 187
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,835
#30. Chloe (tie)
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 187
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,311
#28. Paisley (tie)
Paisley is a name of Scottish origin meaning “church”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 189
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,263
#28. Gianna (tie)
Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 189
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,437
#27. Lily
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 190
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,584
#26. Zoey
Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 193
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,179
#25. Scarlett
Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 199
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,594
#24. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 209
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,541
#23. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 213
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,930
#22. Riley
Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 214
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,184
#21. Caroline
Caroline is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 216
National
– Rank: #81
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,180
#20. Nora
Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 221
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,246
#19. Luna
Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 222
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,173
#18. Willow
Willow is a name of English origin meaning “slender” or “graceful”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 224
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,143
#16. Nova (tie)
Nova is a name of Latin origin meaning “new”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 225
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,516
#16. Layla (tie)
Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 225
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,303
#15. Avery
Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 235
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,770
#14. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 237
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,987
#13. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 241
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,938
#12. Eleanor
Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 273
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,059
#10. Mia (tie)
Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 282
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,096
#10. Elizabeth (tie)
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 282
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,190
#9. Evelyn
Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 298
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,434
#8. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 331
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,201
#7. Harper
Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 364
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,388
#6. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 375
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,496
#5. Amelia
Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 399
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,952
#4. Charlotte
Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 416
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 13,285
#3. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 457
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 15,433
#2. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 465
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,759
#1. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
North Carolina
– Number of babies in 2021: 531
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 17,728