GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in North Carolina from 2000 to 2009.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in North Carolina

1 / 50

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#50. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning “Lover of wolves”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,541

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,247 (#56 most common name, -11.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 85,968

2 / 50

Canva

#49. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,546

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,831 (#68 most common name, -28.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 86,927

3 / 50

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#48. Gavin

Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning “white hawk”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,662

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,930 (#63 most common name, -27.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #51

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,422

4 / 50

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#47. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,784

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,519 (#46 most common name, -9.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #58

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 75,320

5 / 50

My Good Images // Shutterstock

#46. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “thankful”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,784

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,892 (#12 most common name, +39.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #49

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,546

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in North Carolina

6 / 50

Canva

#45. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,813

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,310 (#26 most common name, +17.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,476

7 / 50

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#44. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning “long hill”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,830

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,271 (#27 most common name, +15.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #73

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,055

8 / 50

Falcona // Shutterstock

#43. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,880

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,312 (#94 most common name, -54.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 115,560

9 / 50

Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#42. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,899

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,757 (#3 most common name, +98.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,477

10 / 50

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#41. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is salvation”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,128

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,479 (#47 most common name, -20.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,745

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in North Carolina

11 / 50

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#40. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,242

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,513 (#81 most common name, -53.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 111,009

12 / 50

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#39. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,261

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,381 (#53 most common name, -27.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 102,075

13 / 50

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#38. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,289

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,538 (#21 most common name, +7.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797

14 / 50

marina shin // Shutterstock

#37. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,414

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,095 (#60 most common name, -38.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 101,149

15 / 50

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#36. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,549

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,116 (#59 most common name, -40.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 106,624

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in North Carolina

16 / 50

Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#35. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,599

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,358 (#54 most common name, -34.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810

17 / 50

Canva

#34. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning “one who hunts”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,634

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,463 (#48 most common name, -32.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,819

18 / 50

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#33. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,834

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,417 (#90 most common name, -63.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 122,962

19 / 50

Irisska // Shutterstock

#32. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,986

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,688 (#37 most common name, -32.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191,874

20 / 50

Canva

#31. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,998

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,252 (#55 most common name, -43.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in North Carolina

21 / 50

Canva

#30. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,013

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,728 (#15 most common name, -7.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,014

22 / 50

yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#29. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,069

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,615 (#42 most common name, -35.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093

23 / 50

wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#28. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,121

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,785 (#14 most common name, -8.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 137,246

24 / 50

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#27. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,147

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,688 (#8 most common name, +13.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,474

25 / 50

Canva

#26. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,161

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,981 (#61 most common name, -52.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 112,735

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in North Carolina

26 / 50

Canva

#25. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,205

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,509 (#82 most common name, -64.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,737

27 / 50

MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#24. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,503

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,666 (#16 most common name, -18.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500

28 / 50

Canva

#23. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,506

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,556 (#79 most common name, -65.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,964

29 / 50

Canva

#22. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,552

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,128 (#29 most common name, -31.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,871

30 / 50

pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#21. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,581

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,345 (#4 most common name, +16.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in North Carolina

31 / 50

Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#20. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,708

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,569 (#45 most common name, -45.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144,787

32 / 50

yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#19. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,773

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,841 (#13 most common name, -19.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788

33 / 50

Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#18. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,871

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,727 (#73 most common name, -64.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582

34 / 50

Canva

#17. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,872

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,990 (#33 most common name, -38.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,384

35 / 50

Mallmo // Shutterstock

#16. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,891

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,311 (#25 most common name, -32.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,057

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in North Carolina

36 / 50

Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#15. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,049

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,211 (#28 most common name, -36.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793

37 / 50

Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#14. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,064

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,518 (#22 most common name, -30.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,785

38 / 50

Flashon // Shutterstock

#13. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,149

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,925 (#65 most common name, -62.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548

39 / 50

Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#12. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,155

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,006 (#2 most common name, +16.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446

40 / 50

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#11. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,434

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,432 (#24 most common name, -36.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 179,935

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in North Carolina

41 / 50

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#10. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,438

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,611 (#20 most common name, -33.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160,966

42 / 50

Canva

#9. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,492

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,888 (#35 most common name, -47.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485

43 / 50

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#8. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,036

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,114 (#9 most common name, -31.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795

44 / 50

Canva

#7. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,213

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,151 (#5 most common name, -17.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127

45 / 50

Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#6. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,266

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,125 (#30 most common name, -50.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in North Carolina

46 / 50

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#5. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,977

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,113 (#10 most common name, -41.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610

47 / 50

Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#4. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 7,300

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,630 (#19 most common name, -50.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,321

48 / 50

Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#3. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,292

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,638 (#17 most common name, -56.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972

49 / 50

Canva

#2. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,791

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,765 (#7 most common name, -45.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 273,911

50 / 50

morrowlight // Shutterstock

#1. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,357

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,981 (#1 most common name, -25.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328