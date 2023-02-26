GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in North Carolina from 2000 to 2009.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Connor
Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning “Lover of wolves”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,541
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,247 (#56 most common name, -11.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #53
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 85,968
#49. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,546
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,831 (#68 most common name, -28.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 86,927
#48. Gavin
Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning “white hawk”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,662
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,930 (#63 most common name, -27.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #51
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,422
#47. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,784
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,519 (#46 most common name, -9.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #58
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 75,320
#46. Jayden
Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “thankful”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,784
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,892 (#12 most common name, +39.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #49
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,546
#45. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,813
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,310 (#26 most common name, +17.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,476
#44. Landon
Landon is a name of English origin meaning “long hill”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,830
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,271 (#27 most common name, +15.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #73
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,055
#43. Jose
Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,880
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,312 (#94 most common name, -54.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 115,560
#42. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,899
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,757 (#3 most common name, +98.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,477
#41. Isaiah
Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is salvation”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,128
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,479 (#47 most common name, -20.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,745
#40. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,242
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,513 (#81 most common name, -53.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 111,009
#39. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,261
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,381 (#53 most common name, -27.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 102,075
#38. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,289
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,538 (#21 most common name, +7.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797
#37. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,414
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,095 (#60 most common name, -38.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 101,149
#36. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,549
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,116 (#59 most common name, -40.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 106,624
#35. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,599
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,358 (#54 most common name, -34.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810
#34. Hunter
Hunter is a name of English origin meaning “one who hunts”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,634
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,463 (#48 most common name, -32.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,819
#33. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,834
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,417 (#90 most common name, -63.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 122,962
#32. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,986
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,688 (#37 most common name, -32.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191,874
#31. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,998
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,252 (#55 most common name, -43.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208
#30. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,013
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,728 (#15 most common name, -7.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,014
#29. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,069
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,615 (#42 most common name, -35.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093
#28. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,121
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,785 (#14 most common name, -8.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 137,246
#27. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,147
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,688 (#8 most common name, +13.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,474
#26. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,161
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,981 (#61 most common name, -52.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 112,735
#25. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,205
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,509 (#82 most common name, -64.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,737
#24. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,503
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,666 (#16 most common name, -18.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500
#23. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,506
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,556 (#79 most common name, -65.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,964
#22. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,552
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,128 (#29 most common name, -31.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,871
#21. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,581
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,345 (#4 most common name, +16.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360
#20. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,708
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,569 (#45 most common name, -45.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144,787
#19. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,773
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,841 (#13 most common name, -19.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788
#18. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,871
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,727 (#73 most common name, -64.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582
#17. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,872
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,990 (#33 most common name, -38.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,384
#16. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,891
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,311 (#25 most common name, -32.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,057
#15. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,049
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,211 (#28 most common name, -36.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793
#14. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,064
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,518 (#22 most common name, -30.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,785
#13. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,149
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,925 (#65 most common name, -62.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548
#12. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,155
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,006 (#2 most common name, +16.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446
#11. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,434
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,432 (#24 most common name, -36.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 179,935
#10. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,438
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,611 (#20 most common name, -33.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160,966
#9. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,492
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,888 (#35 most common name, -47.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485
#8. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,036
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,114 (#9 most common name, -31.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795
#7. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,213
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,151 (#5 most common name, -17.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127
#6. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,266
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,125 (#30 most common name, -50.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556
#5. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,977
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,113 (#10 most common name, -41.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610
#4. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 7,300
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,630 (#19 most common name, -50.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,321
#3. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,292
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,638 (#17 most common name, -56.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972
#2. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,791
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,765 (#7 most common name, -45.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 273,911
#1. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,357
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,981 (#1 most common name, -25.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328