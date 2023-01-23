GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,261
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,114 (#9 most common name, +82.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #55
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,912
#49. Travis
Travis is a name of French origin meaning “to cross”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,291
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 485 (#244 most common name, -78.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #53
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 68,194
#48. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,368
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,358 (#54 most common name, -0.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309
#47. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,383
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 730 (#166 most common name, -69.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 119,275
#46. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,386
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 770 (#155 most common name, -67.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,861
#45. Dustin
Dustin is a name of Norse origin meaning “brave warrior”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,419
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 199 (#437 (tie) most common name, -91.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #68
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 56,749
#44. Stephen
Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,465
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 499 (#235 most common name, -79.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #49
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,141
#43. Jeremy
Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning “appointed by God”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,512
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 651 (#191 most common name, -74.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,787
#42. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,562
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 659 (#184 most common name, -74.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,920
#41. Hunter
Hunter is a name of English origin meaning “one who hunts”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,643
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,463 (#48 most common name, -6.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #60
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 60,470
#40. Kyle
Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,726
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 532 (#222 (tie) most common name, -80.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198
#39. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,768
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 784 (#152 most common name, -71.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095
#38. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,780
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,134 (#106 most common name, -59.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890
#37. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,801
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 833 (#144 (tie) most common name, -70.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220
#36. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,893
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,311 (#25 most common name, +14.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #56
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,262
#35. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,049
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,513 (#81 most common name, -50.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195
#34. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,323
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,128 (#29 most common name, -5.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128
#33. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,525
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,519 (#46 most common name, -28.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,415
#32. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,530
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,666 (#16 most common name, +3.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562
#31. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,546
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,615 (#42 most common name, -26.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062
#30. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,561
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,990 (#33 most common name, -16.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036
#29. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,562
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,785 (#14 most common name, +6.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912
#28. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,644
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,077 (#110 most common name, -70.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748
#27. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,804
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,841 (#13 most common name, +1.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922
#26. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,819
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,688 (#37 most common name, -29.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192
#25. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,958
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,831 (#68 most common name, -53.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355
#24. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,231
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,381 (#53 most common name, -43.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603
#23. Cody
Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,305
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 475 (#247 most common name, -89.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472
#22. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,498
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,095 (#60 most common name, -53.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733
#21. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,670
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,252 (#55 most common name, -51.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206
#20. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,776
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,518 (#22 most common name, -39.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291
#19. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,849
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,569 (#45 most common name, -56.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464
#18. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,859
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,727 (#73 most common name, -70.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308
#17. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,045
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,211 (#28 most common name, -46.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696
#16. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,096
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,981 (#61 most common name, -67.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120
#15. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,210
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,116 (#59 most common name, -65.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430
#14. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,284
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,888 (#35 most common name, -54.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884
#13. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,385
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,509 (#82 most common name, -76.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268
#12. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,480
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,432 (#24 most common name, -47.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651
#11. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,938
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,925 (#65 most common name, -72.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292
#10. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,121
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,611 (#20 most common name, -49.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101
#9. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,419
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,417 (#90 most common name, -80.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108
#8. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,866
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,765 (#7 most common name, -39.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377
#7. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,817
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,556 (#79 most common name, -82.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398
#6. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,857
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,151 (#5 most common name, -41.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926
#5. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,797
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,125 (#30 most common name, -68.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639
#4. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,281
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,981 (#1 most common name, -32.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802
#3. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,193
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,113 (#10 most common name, -63.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360
#2. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,870
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,638 (#17 most common name, -69.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139
#1. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,092
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,630 (#19 most common name, -70.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231
