GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,261

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,114 (#9 most common name, +82.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #55

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,912

#49. Travis

Travis is a name of French origin meaning “to cross”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,291

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 485 (#244 most common name, -78.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 68,194

#48. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,368

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,358 (#54 most common name, -0.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309

#47. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,383

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 730 (#166 most common name, -69.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 119,275

#46. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,386

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 770 (#155 most common name, -67.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,861

#45. Dustin

Dustin is a name of Norse origin meaning “brave warrior”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,419

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 199 (#437 (tie) most common name, -91.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #68

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 56,749

#44. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,465

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 499 (#235 most common name, -79.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #49

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,141

#43. Jeremy

Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning “appointed by God”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,512

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 651 (#191 most common name, -74.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,787

#42. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,562

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 659 (#184 most common name, -74.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,920

#41. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning “one who hunts”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,643

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,463 (#48 most common name, -6.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #60

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 60,470

#40. Kyle

Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,726

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 532 (#222 (tie) most common name, -80.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198

#39. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,768

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 784 (#152 most common name, -71.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095

#38. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,780

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,134 (#106 most common name, -59.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890

#37. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,801

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 833 (#144 (tie) most common name, -70.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220

#36. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,893

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,311 (#25 most common name, +14.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #56

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,262

#35. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,049

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,513 (#81 most common name, -50.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195

#34. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,323

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,128 (#29 most common name, -5.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128

#33. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,525

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,519 (#46 most common name, -28.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,415

#32. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,530

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,666 (#16 most common name, +3.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562

#31. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,546

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,615 (#42 most common name, -26.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062

#30. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,561

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,990 (#33 most common name, -16.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036

#29. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,562

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,785 (#14 most common name, +6.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912

#28. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,644

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,077 (#110 most common name, -70.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748

#27. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,804

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,841 (#13 most common name, +1.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922

#26. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,819

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,688 (#37 most common name, -29.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192

#25. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,958

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,831 (#68 most common name, -53.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355

#24. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,231

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,381 (#53 most common name, -43.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603

#23. Cody

Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,305

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 475 (#247 most common name, -89.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472

#22. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,498

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,095 (#60 most common name, -53.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733

#21. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,670

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,252 (#55 most common name, -51.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206

#20. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,776

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,518 (#22 most common name, -39.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291

#19. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,849

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,569 (#45 most common name, -56.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464

#18. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,859

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,727 (#73 most common name, -70.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308

#17. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,045

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,211 (#28 most common name, -46.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696

#16. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,096

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,981 (#61 most common name, -67.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120

#15. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,210

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,116 (#59 most common name, -65.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430

#14. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,284

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,888 (#35 most common name, -54.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884

#13. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,385

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,509 (#82 most common name, -76.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268

#12. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,480

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,432 (#24 most common name, -47.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651

#11. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,938

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,925 (#65 most common name, -72.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292

#10. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,121

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,611 (#20 most common name, -49.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101

#9. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,419

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,417 (#90 most common name, -80.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108

#8. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,866

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,765 (#7 most common name, -39.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377

#7. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,817

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,556 (#79 most common name, -82.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398

#6. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,857

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,151 (#5 most common name, -41.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926

#5. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,797

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,125 (#30 most common name, -68.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639

#4. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,281

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,981 (#1 most common name, -32.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802

#3. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,193

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,113 (#10 most common name, -63.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360

#2. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,870

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,638 (#17 most common name, -69.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139

#1. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,092

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,630 (#19 most common name, -70.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231

