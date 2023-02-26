GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in North Carolina from 2000 to 2009.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,723
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 521 (#194 most common name, -69.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #74
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 43,143
#49. Jada
Jada is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “wise”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,802
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 631 (#160 most common name, -65.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #87
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 37,013
#48. Trinity
Trinity is a name of Latin origin meaning “triad”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,810
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,132 (#79 (tie) most common name, -37.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #62
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,865
#47. Allison
Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,838
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,672 (#39 most common name, -9.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 59,958
#46. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,875
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 312 (#317 most common name, -83.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,812
#45. Maria
Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,877
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 726 (#140 most common name, -61.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,918
#44. Lillian
Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,884
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,461 (#21 most common name, +30.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 49,351
#43. Addison
Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,897
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,861 (#13 most common name, +50.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 51,246
#42. Kaylee
Kaylee is a name of American origin meaning “crown”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,901
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,536 (#46 most common name, -19.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,397
#41. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,927
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 430 (#229 most common name, -77.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 63,401
#40. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,013
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,840 (#15 most common name, +41.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 67,442
#39. Mackenzie
Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “son of the bright one”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,031
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,340 (#59 most common name, -34.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,538
#38. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,204
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,162 (#78 most common name, -47.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #65
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,127
#37. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,214
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 632 (#159 most common name, -71.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 68,310
#36. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,298
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,223 (#23 most common name, -3.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076
#35. Katherine
Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,308
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,244 (#69 most common name, -46.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 65,330
#34. Haley
Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,338
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 489 (#207 most common name, -79.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 57,010
#33. Kaitlyn
Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,369
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 605 (#167 (tie) most common name, -74.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,885
#32. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,381
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,457 (#5 most common name, +87.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222
#31. Jasmine
Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,383
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 817 (#119 most common name, -65.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,029
#30. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,383
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,691 (#38 most common name, -29.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 84,924
#29. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,549
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 466 (#211 (tie) most common name, -81.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630
#28. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,569
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,797 (#32 most common name, -30.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702
#27. Morgan
Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,578
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,015 (#90 most common name, -60.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,734
#26. Makayla
Makayla is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,583
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,132 (#79 (tie) most common name, -56.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,960
#25. Destiny
Destiny is a name of Latin origin meaning “fate”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,627
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 736 (#139 most common name, -72.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 69,782
#24. Sydney
Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,635
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,019 (#88 (tie) most common name, -61.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,431
#23. Hailey
Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,710
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,325 (#61 (tie) most common name, -51.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963
#22. Caroline
Caroline is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,745
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,472 (#20 most common name, -9.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #77
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 41,726
#21. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,022
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,874 (#2 most common name, +94.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495
#20. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,032
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,267 (#64 most common name, -58.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281
#19. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,042
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,247 (#68 most common name, -59.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469
#18. Savannah
Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,068
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,145 (#25 most common name, -30.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 64,720
#17. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,075
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,039 (#85 most common name, -66.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768
#16. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,085
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,483 (#4 most common name, +45.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534
#15. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,090
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 836 (#116 most common name, -72.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,317
#14. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,090
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 941 (#96 most common name, -69.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144
#13. Chloe
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,143
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,867 (#12 most common name, -8.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467
#12. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,665
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,225 (#71 (tie) most common name, -66.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801
#11. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,775
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,567 (#44 most common name, -58.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972
#10. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,778
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,058 (#29 most common name, -45.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,215
#9. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,899
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,107 (#84 most common name, -71.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014
#8. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,374
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,293 (#3 most common name, +21.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018
#7. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,442
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,440 (#8 most common name, -22.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457
#6. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,654
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,600 (#42 most common name, -65.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411
#5. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,842
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,039 (#6 most common name, -16.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882
#4. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,847
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,988 (#1 most common name, +2.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305
#3. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,916
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,097 (#27 most common name, -64.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723
#2. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,141
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,208 (#9 most common name, -47.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714
#1. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,899
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,713 (#7 most common name, -46.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172