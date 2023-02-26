GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in North Carolina from 2000 to 2009.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,723

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 521 (#194 most common name, -69.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #74

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 43,143

#49. Jada

Jada is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “wise”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,802

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 631 (#160 most common name, -65.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #87

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 37,013

#48. Trinity

Trinity is a name of Latin origin meaning “triad”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,810

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,132 (#79 (tie) most common name, -37.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #62

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,865

#47. Allison

Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,838

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,672 (#39 most common name, -9.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 59,958

#46. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,875

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 312 (#317 most common name, -83.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,812

#45. Maria

Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,877

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 726 (#140 most common name, -61.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,918

#44. Lillian

Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,884

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,461 (#21 most common name, +30.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 49,351

#43. Addison

Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,897

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,861 (#13 most common name, +50.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #50

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 51,246

#42. Kaylee

Kaylee is a name of American origin meaning “crown”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,901

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,536 (#46 most common name, -19.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,397

#41. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,927

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 430 (#229 most common name, -77.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 63,401

#40. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,013

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,840 (#15 most common name, +41.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 67,442

#39. Mackenzie

Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “son of the bright one”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,031

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,340 (#59 most common name, -34.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,538

#38. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,204

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,162 (#78 most common name, -47.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #65

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,127

#37. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,214

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 632 (#159 most common name, -71.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 68,310

#36. Natalie

Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,298

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,223 (#23 most common name, -3.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076

#35. Katherine

Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,308

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,244 (#69 most common name, -46.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 65,330

#34. Haley

Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,338

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 489 (#207 most common name, -79.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 57,010

#33. Kaitlyn

Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,369

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 605 (#167 (tie) most common name, -74.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,885

#32. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,381

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,457 (#5 most common name, +87.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222

#31. Jasmine

Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,383

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 817 (#119 most common name, -65.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,029

#30. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,383

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,691 (#38 most common name, -29.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 84,924

#29. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,549

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 466 (#211 (tie) most common name, -81.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630

#28. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,569

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,797 (#32 most common name, -30.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702

#27. Morgan

Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,578

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,015 (#90 most common name, -60.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,734

#26. Makayla

Makayla is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,583

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,132 (#79 (tie) most common name, -56.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,960

#25. Destiny

Destiny is a name of Latin origin meaning “fate”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,627

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 736 (#139 most common name, -72.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 69,782

#24. Sydney

Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,635

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,019 (#88 (tie) most common name, -61.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,431

#23. Hailey

Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,710

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,325 (#61 (tie) most common name, -51.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963

#22. Caroline

Caroline is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,745

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,472 (#20 most common name, -9.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #77

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 41,726

#21. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,022

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,874 (#2 most common name, +94.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495

#20. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,032

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,267 (#64 most common name, -58.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281

#19. Alyssa

Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,042

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,247 (#68 most common name, -59.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469

#18. Savannah

Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,068

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,145 (#25 most common name, -30.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 64,720

#17. Brianna

Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,075

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,039 (#85 most common name, -66.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768

#16. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,085

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,483 (#4 most common name, +45.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534

#15. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,090

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 836 (#116 most common name, -72.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,317

#14. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,090

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 941 (#96 most common name, -69.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144

#13. Chloe

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,143

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,867 (#12 most common name, -8.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467

#12. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,665

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,225 (#71 (tie) most common name, -66.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801

#11. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,775

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,567 (#44 most common name, -58.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972

#10. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,778

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,058 (#29 most common name, -45.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,215

#9. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,899

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,107 (#84 most common name, -71.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014

#8. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,374

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,293 (#3 most common name, +21.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018

#7. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,442

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,440 (#8 most common name, -22.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457

#6. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,654

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,600 (#42 most common name, -65.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411

#5. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,842

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,039 (#6 most common name, -16.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882

#4. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,847

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,988 (#1 most common name, +2.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305

#3. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,916

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,097 (#27 most common name, -64.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723

#2. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,141

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,208 (#9 most common name, -47.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714

#1. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,899

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,713 (#7 most common name, -46.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172