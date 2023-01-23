GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) —Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in North Carolina from 1990 to 1999.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

1 / 50

Aaron Amat // Shutterstock

#50. Sara

Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,738

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 607 (#166 most common name, -65.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,156

2 / 50

CroMary // Shutterstock

#49. Erin

Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,745

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 352 (#286 most common name, -79.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #50

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 65,330

3 / 50

FreelySky // Shutterstock

#48. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,769

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,039 (#6 most common name, +128.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,757

4 / 50

Coy_Creek // Shutterstock

#47. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,818

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 313 (#315 most common name, -82.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #49

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 67,231

5 / 50

Canva

#46. Christina

Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,825

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 307 (#326 most common name, -83.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 74,639

6 / 50

Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock

#45. Destiny

Destiny is a name of Latin origin meaning “fate”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,854

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 736 (#139 most common name, -60.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #72

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 48,169

7 / 50

Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock

#44. Sydney

Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,890

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,019 (#88 (tie) most common name, -46.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #59

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 55,732

8 / 50

Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#43. Alyssa

Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,914

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,247 (#68 most common name, -34.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,249

9 / 50

New Africa // Shutterstock

#42. Kristen

Kristen is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,985

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 111 (#771 most common name, -94.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #61

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 53,038

10 / 50

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#41. Kelsey

Kelsey is a name of English origin meaning “ship’s victory”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,056

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 344 (#291 most common name, -83.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 85,116

11 / 50

Tatyana Domnicheva // Shutterstock

#40. Caroline

Caroline is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,083

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,472 (#20 most common name, +18.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #93

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 36,722

12 / 50

riggleton // Shutterstock

#39. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,084

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 719 (#142 most common name, -65.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,856

13 / 50

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#38. Kaitlyn

Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,084

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 605 (#167 (tie) most common name, -71.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 67,546

14 / 50

Darren Brode // Shutterstock

#37. Allison

Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,133

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,672 (#39 most common name, -21.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 74,425

15 / 50

Canva

#36. Savannah

Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,162

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,145 (#25 most common name, -0.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #78

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 44,652

16 / 50

Dasha Muller // Shutterstock

#35. Danielle

Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,189

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 374 (#265 most common name, -82.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,581

17 / 50

Canva

#34. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,194

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,293 (#3 most common name, +141.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,895

18 / 50

Canva

#33. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,256

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 521 (#194 most common name, -76.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 61,753

19 / 50

Bodler // Shutterstock

#32. Chelsea

Chelsea is a name of English origin meaning “port for chalk”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,488

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 321 (#310 most common name, -87.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 84,777

20 / 50

Durganand // Shutterstock

#31. Brianna

Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,630

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,039 (#85 most common name, -60.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 99,101

21 / 50

Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock

#30. Haley

Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,703

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 489 (#207 most common name, -81.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,181

22 / 50

Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#29. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,726

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 406 (#247 most common name, -85.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,822

23 / 50

s_oleg // Shutterstock

#28. Katherine

Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,745

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,244 (#69 most common name, -54.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 96,877

24 / 50

Canva

#27. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,750

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#967 (tie) most common name, -97.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,604

25 / 50

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#26. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,824

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 526 (#190 most common name, -81.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,703

26 / 50

Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock

#25. Tiffany

Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,876

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#599 most common name, -94.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,520

27 / 50

Dasha Muller // Shutterstock

#24. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,055

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 430 (#229 most common name, -85.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 148,025

28 / 50

Black-Photogaphy // Shutterstock

#23. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,245

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,058 (#29 most common name, -36.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 78,558

29 / 50

ucchie79 // Shutterstock

#22. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,248

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,162 (#78 most common name, -64.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,662

30 / 50

Mcimage // Shutterstock

#21. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,380

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,713 (#7 most common name, +9.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,852

31 / 50

phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock

#20. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,398

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,225 (#71 (tie) most common name, -63.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 131,188

32 / 50

Rob Marmion // Shutterstock

#19. Morgan

Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,524

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,015 (#90 most common name, -71.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,188

33 / 50

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#18. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,544

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,691 (#38 most common name, -52.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 117,463

34 / 50

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#17. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,648

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 632 (#159 most common name, -82.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,144

35 / 50

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#16. Courtney

Courtney is a name of French origin meaning “short nose”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,032

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 165 (#563 most common name, -95.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 113,278

36 / 50

Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#15. Jasmine

Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,177

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 817 (#119 most common name, -80.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 105,302

37 / 50

Max Bukovski // Shutterstock

#14. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,192

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 204 (#465 (tie) most common name, -95.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 191,101

38 / 50

Haywiremedia // Shutterstock

#13. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,629

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 254 (#393 (tie) most common name, -94.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,598

39 / 50

javi_indy // Shutterstock

#12. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,646

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 312 (#317 most common name, -93.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 160,360

40 / 50

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,672

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 941 (#96 most common name, -79.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 153,578

41 / 50

Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock

#10. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,868

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,267 (#64 most common name, -74.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,009

42 / 50

phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock

#9. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,927

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,440 (#8 most common name, -30.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 172,669

43 / 50

Oleggg // Shutterstock

#8. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,318

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 836 (#116 most common name, -84.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 155,888

44 / 50

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#7. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,791

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,567 (#44 most common name, -72.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 169,021

45 / 50

DONUT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#6. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,932

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,208 (#9 most common name, -45.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 237,240

46 / 50

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#5. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,127

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,097 (#27 most common name, -65.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 158,797

47 / 50

Canva

#4. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,796

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,600 (#42 most common name, -76.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,371

48 / 50

Canva

#3. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,491

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 466 (#211 (tie) most common name, -94.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 303,111

49 / 50

Canva

#2. Brittany

Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,626

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 250 (#400 most common name, -97.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,815

50 / 50

Fuller Photography // Shutterstock

#1. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

North Carolina

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,129

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,107 (#84 most common name, -87.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301,809

