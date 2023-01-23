GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) —Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in North Carolina from 1990 to 1999.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Sara
Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,738
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 607 (#166 most common name, -65.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,156
#49. Erin
Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,745
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 352 (#286 most common name, -79.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 65,330
#48. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,769
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,039 (#6 most common name, +128.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,757
#47. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,818
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 313 (#315 most common name, -82.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #49
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 67,231
#46. Christina
Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,825
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 307 (#326 most common name, -83.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 74,639
#45. Destiny
Destiny is a name of Latin origin meaning “fate”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,854
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 736 (#139 most common name, -60.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #72
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 48,169
#44. Sydney
Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,890
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,019 (#88 (tie) most common name, -46.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #59
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 55,732
#43. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,914
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,247 (#68 most common name, -34.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,249
#42. Kristen
Kristen is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,985
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 111 (#771 most common name, -94.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #61
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 53,038
#41. Kelsey
Kelsey is a name of English origin meaning “ship’s victory”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,056
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 344 (#291 most common name, -83.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 85,116
#40. Caroline
Caroline is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,083
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,472 (#20 most common name, +18.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #93
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 36,722
#39. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,084
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 719 (#142 most common name, -65.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,856
#38. Kaitlyn
Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,084
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 605 (#167 (tie) most common name, -71.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 67,546
#37. Allison
Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,133
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,672 (#39 most common name, -21.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 74,425
#36. Savannah
Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,162
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,145 (#25 most common name, -0.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #78
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 44,652
#35. Danielle
Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,189
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 374 (#265 most common name, -82.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,581
#34. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,194
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,293 (#3 most common name, +141.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,895
#33. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,256
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 521 (#194 most common name, -76.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #53
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 61,753
#32. Chelsea
Chelsea is a name of English origin meaning “port for chalk”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,488
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 321 (#310 most common name, -87.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 84,777
#31. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,630
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,039 (#85 most common name, -60.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 99,101
#30. Haley
Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,703
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 489 (#207 most common name, -81.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,181
#29. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,726
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 406 (#247 most common name, -85.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,822
#28. Katherine
Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,745
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,244 (#69 most common name, -54.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 96,877
#27. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,750
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#967 (tie) most common name, -97.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,604
#26. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,824
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 526 (#190 most common name, -81.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,703
#25. Tiffany
Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,876
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#599 most common name, -94.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,520
#24. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,055
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 430 (#229 most common name, -85.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 148,025
#23. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,245
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,058 (#29 most common name, -36.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 78,558
#22. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,248
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,162 (#78 most common name, -64.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,662
#21. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,380
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,713 (#7 most common name, +9.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,852
#20. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,398
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,225 (#71 (tie) most common name, -63.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 131,188
#19. Morgan
Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,524
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,015 (#90 most common name, -71.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,188
#18. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,544
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,691 (#38 most common name, -52.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 117,463
#17. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,648
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 632 (#159 most common name, -82.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,144
#16. Courtney
Courtney is a name of French origin meaning “short nose”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,032
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 165 (#563 most common name, -95.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 113,278
#15. Jasmine
Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,177
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 817 (#119 most common name, -80.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 105,302
#14. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,192
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 204 (#465 (tie) most common name, -95.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 191,101
#13. Amber
Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,629
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 254 (#393 (tie) most common name, -94.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,598
#12. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,646
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 312 (#317 most common name, -93.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 160,360
#11. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,672
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 941 (#96 most common name, -79.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 153,578
#10. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,868
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,267 (#64 most common name, -74.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,009
#9. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,927
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,440 (#8 most common name, -30.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 172,669
#8. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,318
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 836 (#116 most common name, -84.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 155,888
#7. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,791
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,567 (#44 most common name, -72.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 169,021
#6. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,932
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,208 (#9 most common name, -45.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 237,240
#5. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,127
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,097 (#27 most common name, -65.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 158,797
#4. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,796
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,600 (#42 most common name, -76.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,371
#3. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,491
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 466 (#211 (tie) most common name, -94.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 303,111
#2. Brittany
Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,626
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 250 (#400 most common name, -97.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,815
#1. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
North Carolina
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,129
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,107 (#84 most common name, -87.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301,809
