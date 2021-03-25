Mother arrested after 1-year-old dies of fentanyl toxicity in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman has been arrested after her 1-year-old was found dead at a Winston-Salem hotel, according to police.

On April 30, 2020, police responded to a report of a 1-year-old infant, named True Lash, found not breathing at the Ramada Inn at 531 Akron Drive.

Police helped EMS as they tried to save the baby, but the child died at the scene.

Investigators found needles, syringes and other drug paraphernalia at the scene.

The child’s parents, Amber Dawn Martin and Eric Donnell Lash, had been leasing the room temporarily. The victim’s 6-year-old brother was also at the scene unharmed.

On March 3, 2021, detectives received the results of True Lash’s toxicology tests. The tests found that the child died of fentanyl toxicity, and the case was ruled a homicide.

On Wednesday, Stokes County deputies arrested Martin on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. She recieved a $80,000 bond.

True Lash’s father, Eric Donnell Lash, 47, was found dead on Feb. 3 of an apparent unintentional overdose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.