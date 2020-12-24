Mother arrested in death of 4-year-old son, Dunn police say

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — The mother of 4-year-old Jaylen Boykin has been arrested in connection with his death, according to Dunn’s Chief of Police.

Kimberly Boykin, Jaylen’s mother, was arrested Wednesday and is currently in the Harnett County jail, according to records. Records show she was charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury and is under a $100,000 bond.

Earlier this month, 20-year-old Jaquaris Lemont Hines, of Fayetteville, was charged in the case.

According to police, just after 11 a.m. on Dec. 12, Dunn police responded to Betsy Johnson Hospital to a deceased child, possibly involving child abuse.

Investigators went to the hospital and the Dunn Village Apartments on Sawyer Circle where the child lived and executed a search warrant and conducted a death investigation, authorities said.

Police have not said how the 4-year-old boy died.

Police said Hines was not the father of the child but a visitor in the home.