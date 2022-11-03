OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — The mother of the 14-year-old girl who was hit and killed on Haw River Road in Oak Ridge Halloween night is speaking out.

The family of Aliyah Thornhill confirmed she died while trick-or-treating with a friend.

Ayonna Suttles described her daughter Aliyah as talented, courageous and confident.

“She’s an amazing artist,” Suttles said. “She can dance. She can act. Like when I tell you she was like the triple threat like the full package.”

In her 14 short years, she touched the lives of many through the arts. She starred in musicals and led her classmates in dance lessons.

“Aliyah was fun,” her mother said. “She was animated. She was really a spirit of her own.”

One of those people she inspired was her drama teacher at Northwest Guilford Middle School, Jacob Luck.

“She wasn’t selfish at all…the way she was able to lead others will truly be something I always remember about her,” Luck said.

Aliyah’s life was taken too soon when she was hit by an SUV along Haw River Road. Aliyah came back to Oak Ridge to trick-or-treat with her best friend after moving to Durham and starting a new school.

Troopers said the two girls were walking with their backs to traffic. It’s not far from the spot where an 11-year-old was hit while crossing the street on Halloween in 2019.

Dozens of bouquets line the corner of the street near the area where Aliyah was killed. The closest streetlight is about half a mile away. Suttles wants to see that changed.

“Something has to be done on that road,” she said. “Kids can’t keep getting hit when they’re just really trying to enjoy their childhood.”

A spokesperson with the State Department of Transportation told FOX8 that the traffic unit will look at road conditions in the area once investigators release their final report.

While Suttles waits for change, she’ll remember her daughter and her light which shined so brightly on the stage.

“My little girl really did touch so many hearts,” she said. “It doesn’t feel good…but to know that she is loved the way that she’s loved. She came here to do what she came to do only if it was only for 14 beautiful years.”

On Wednesday, Aliyah’s friends, family members and teachers will gather for a vigil in her honor. It will be at 6:30 p.m. at Oak Ridge Town Park Shelter 2.