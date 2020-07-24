Motorcycle road skills tests to resume next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is resuming motorcycle road skills tests beginning July 28, at 70 of the state’s 78 current operational driver license offices.

The road tests will be available to the public by appointment only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, as the weather permits.

An appointment can be set up online on the DMV website.

Designated appointment times will be 8:30, 8:50 and 9:10 a.m., and 2:30, 2:50 and 3:10 p.m.

Customers will be required to wear a mask or other face covering and will be subject to COVID-19 pre-screening.

An individual must possess a full North Carolina provisional, regular or commercial driver license and pass a motorcycle knowledge test within the last 90 days or possess a valid North Carolina motorcycle permit.

The motorcycle used for the test will also need to pass inspection and be registered with the DMV.

Motorcycles represent about two percent of all registered vehicles in North Carolina, but account for about 10 percent of all fatalities on the state’s roads.

Proper training and safety precautions are the most effective ways to reduce the chances of being involved in a motorcycle crash.