Motorcyclist trying to ‘beat the red light’ killed in crash, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Tuesday in Raleigh after, according to police, he “sped up to try and beat the red light” at an intersection and slammed into a car.

The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Falls of Neuse and Honeycutt roads, police said.

The scene of the fatal motorcycle crash on Falls of Neuse Road (CBS 17)

Angelo Buliro, of Raleigh, was traveling westbound on Falls of Neuse Road on his Suzuki motorcycle when he accelerated through an intersection in an attempt to “beat the red light” and slammed into a Kia sedan, according to a Raleigh Police Department crash report.

The report shows that Buliro crashed into a car making a left onto Honeycutt Road. The car had a flashing yellow arrow and was traveling at about 15 mph at impact.

The speed limit in the area is 45 mph and the report shows that Buliro was estimated to be traveling at 55 mph when he slammed into the car. According to the crash report, Buliro “appeared to run the red light” and then struck the Kia. He was ejected and died from his injuries, according to police.

No charges have been filed at this time and the crash remains under investigation, police said.