Multiple agencies respond to put out early morning house fire in Kernersville; 1 injured



KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An early morning house fire left one person injured and a busy road closed for several hours.

Piney Grove Road is back open as of 6 a.m. after five different agencies responded to a house fire. The call came in just after 2 a.m. Piney Grove Fire Department responded to the home on the 900 block of Piney Grove Road within minutes, and four additional agencies assisted on the scene.

Forsyth EMS and Fire, Colfax Fire, Kernersville Fire and Belews Creek Fire all came together to put out the fire and make sure everyone got out safely.

The fire chief said that there were two people in the house when the fire started and one person was taken to the hospital with what he calls minor injuries.

The road is back open and we’ll have more information on-air and online as we learn more.