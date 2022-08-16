KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Dive teams and deputies spent most of Tuesday searching the Neuse River and the land around it.

A Wake County Sheriff’s Office representative told CBS 17 the search was regarding an ongoing investigation and would not add additional detail.

The location of the search, off Auburn Knightdale Road, is less than half a mile away from where Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was killed last week.

Teams from Durham County Search and Recovery, the Knightdale Fire Department, Youngsville Search and Rescue and Eastern Wake Fire and Rescue crews searched inch by inch of the river bottom.

Multiple agencies searching the Neuse River for evidence. (Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)

They would not tell CBS 17 crews what they were looking for, but said they were assisting the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

CBS 17 crews observed a dive team present a gun they had found to a Wake County deputy. The gun was covered in mud and debris. The deputy was seen getting an empty evidence bag from his vehicle, and it appeared they were going to analyze the gun they had found.

When the dive and fire teams left, additional Wake County Sheriff vehicles came on scene, to expand the search to the area around the river.

Deputies were spotted walking around the wooded area and field near the river.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the area where Byrd was killed was still blocked off and investigators were still in the area.