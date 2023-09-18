MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two juveniles have been identified as suspects after multiple bomb threats were made to a pair of Mooresville schools this month, including as recently on Monday, town officials said.

According to Mooresville Police, on Sept. 5, Sept. 14, and Sept. 18, Selma Burke Middle School and East Mooresville Intermediate School received multiple phone calls stating that if classes were not canceled for the reminder of the school year, a bomb would be placed in the schools.

On each of these days, Mooresville Graded School District officials and MPD school resource officers evacuated the school buildings, and the facilities were searched with explosives-detection K9s. To ensure student and staff safety, additional precautions were put in place by MGSD and MPD at both schools. MPD detectives also began an investigation into the threats.

Initial investigation revealed that the calls were made using an internet app that hides the caller’s real number and replaces it with an unrelated number. With evidence collected after the calls on Sept. 14, members of the MPD Digital Forensics Unit reportedly located concealed digital evidence connected with the calls.

Detectives reached out to the related service provider for assistance and provided the required legal paperwork to obtain the requested information. While awaiting the results of this request, the call on Sept. 18 was placed.

After an appeal to expedite the request, police said detectives obtained an address associated with the calls’ digital service, and detectives identified two juvenile suspects who attend the involved schools. After speaking with the two involved juveniles and their parents, the juveniles reportedly admitted to placing the calls to both schools.

Multiple cellphones were recovered from a disposal location disclosed by the suspects.

Juvenile Court Services will review the investigation for possible charges of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. The juveniles will also face school disciplinary action as determined by MGSD.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. SBI for their assistance during this investigation.