HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies arrested a man Thursday after they seized multiple drugs and guns in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force (HCDTF) & SWAT members served a search warrant at a house in the 400 block of Stoney Mountain Road.

Deputies said the search warrant was issued by the HCDTF for the sell and distribution of controlled substances by Casey Jonas Martin.

Once officials said served the search warrant, Martin and another person was located inside the house.

During the seizure, deputies seized the following:

51.1 grams of suspected fentanyl

29.0 grams of methadone

3.04 grams of methamphetamine

7.6 grams of hydrocodone

11.6 grams of marijuana

3 dosage units of xanax

2 9mm handguns

$3,898.65

Deputies arrested and charged Casey Jonas Martin, 56, of Hendersonville, with two counts of trafficking in opiates, trafficking in opiates, two counts of possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule 2 controlled substances, maintaining a dwelling to sell/distribute a controlled substance, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance, possession of a schedule 6 controlled substance, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Martin is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Center on a $2,259,600.00 bond.

Deputies also took Maria Hawkins Long, 40 of Hendersonville, into custody at the house. She was arrested due to active warrants for failure to appear for probation violation, misdemeanor larceny and driving while license revoked.

Long’s bond was set at $7,000.