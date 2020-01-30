Live Now
Murphy joins members of N.C. delegation in support of a balanced budget

North Carolina

Washington, D.C. (WNCT) – Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) joined as an original co-sponsor of H. Res 818, which was introduced by Congressman Ted Budd (NC-13).

Congressmen Mark Meadows (NC-11), Richard Hudson (NC-08), Dan Bishop (NC-09) and David Rouzer (NC-07) are also original co-sponsors.

Upon passage, the resolution would express the sense of the House of Representatives that Congress should not raise the debt ceiling without significant fiscal and spending reforms.

“As a fiscal conservative, I proudly join my fellow North Carolinians to introduce this balanced budget resolution and thank Congressman Budd for his leadership, ” said Congressman Murphy. With the most recent annual deficit exceeding $1 trillion and the national debt surpassing $23 trillion overall, it is past time Congress puts America on the path towards balancing its books by reducing spending. Raising the debt ceiling is just another temporary band-aid for a gaping wound.”

