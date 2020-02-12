Murphy joins NC members to introduce bill honoring George Henry White

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) Congressman G. K. Butterfield (NC-01) along with Congressman Gregory F. Murphy, M.D. (NC-03), Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, Ph.D. (NC-12) and Congressman David E. Price (NC-04) introduced the George Henry White Commemorative Stamp Act.

The bill directs the U.S. Postmaster General to issue a commemorative postage stamp in honor of George Henry White, the last African American to serve in Congress during the Reconstruction Era.

“George Henry White was a persistent and thoughtful advocate for his constituents and all African Americans,” said Butterfield. “He relentlessly stirred the conscience of both his Congressional colleagues and all Americans to embrace racial justice and equality for all people. In the midst of Black History Month, it’s fitting that we take time to look back at the actions of our ancestors and honor their contributions to our country. George Henry White paved the way for me and others like me to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives and I am proud to honor his legacy by introducing this bill.”

“During Reconstruction in the South, George Henry White courageously stood up to racial injustice in a hostile time period for African Americans,” said Murphy. “The cause of Civil Rights in this country was only advanced because of strong and brave leaders like him. He is certainly deserving of the honor this legislation would bestow upon him and I hope for its swift approval.”