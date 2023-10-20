HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hillsborough police said they received multiple phone calls from residents Thursday about a loud boom they heard.

Police, as well as, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and other authorities are trying to find the source of the sound that rattled some buildings in Hillsborough.

The sheriff’s office said they received more than a dozen calls about the noise. There have been no reported injuries.

Employees at the Weaver Street Market on South Churton Street in Hillsborough told CBS 17 they heard the boom around 11:15 a.m. and that they felt the building shake.

The last major booms heard came in June when the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives destroyed explosives in its storage at the quarry in Hillsborough.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details.