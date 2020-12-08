Mysterious monolith appears in downtown Fayetteville

First appearing in Utah last month, the monolith structures that are nearly 10 feet in height have been the latest craze in 2020.

Monoliths have also been found in California, Nevada, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Romania, and now Fayetteville.





“This is the first time I’ve seen anything like this,” says Paige Rossillo, a Fayetteville resident. “She woke me up this morning, like there’s aliens in Fayetteville. Sending me all these articles online. Apparently, this is happening in other places. Apparently, this has happened all over the world and it’s like an actual thing. I don’t know if it’s supernatural. If there’s a group of people doing this, what it’s supposed to mean, but I think it’s cool.”

This monolith is about half the size of the others found around the world, but it still brings the same intrigue the others have produced.

“I definitely want to find out what’s behind it. I want to believe that the aliens are trying to leave us signs, but who knows, it could be like Batski, or the artist in England,” says Susie Monroe, a resident of Fayetteville.

To see the latest, and closest, monolith, you have to keep your eyes open. It is easy to miss it if you aren’t looking for it.