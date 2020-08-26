N.C. appeals federal seismic testing decision that could lead to oil drilling

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina will continue to fight against seismic testing along the state’s coast.

The State of North Carolina has filed an appeal of the decision by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to override the state’s objection to WesternGeco’s plan for offshore seismic testing.

The complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Northern Division to appeal the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) June 2020 decision to override North Carolina’s objection to the consistency certification under the Coastal Zone Management Act.

In June of 2019, the Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management objected to WesternGeco’s proposal to conduct a Geological and Geophysical (Seismic) survey off the North Carolina coast.

In 2019, local government leaders signed a resolution to oppose seismic testing and the offshore drilling that could follow.

Coastal leaders also expressed their concerns about the impacts of offshore drilling on the state’s coastal economy during a roundtable with Governor Cooper in September of 2019.

The North Carolina Department of Justice is representing the state in this matter.

Documents related to the case can be found on the DCM website.