HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The City of Hendersonville announced Monday that the King Apple Parade is canceled due to continuing rain and flooding in the area.

According to the city, South Grove Street, South King Street, South Main Street and other areas on the southern end of Hendersonville are impacted by large amounts of rain that have fallen over the weekend.



Event organizers and the City of Hendersonville remind the public to ‘Turn Around Don’t Drown’ and to seek alternate routes of travel if they encounter a flooded roadway.

Citations can be issued for drivers who ignore barricades and put themselves, others, and emergency responders at risk.