N.C. Attorney General urges people to sign ‘Stop Robocalls Petition’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT)

North Carolina residents who are frustrated with unwanted phone calls from scammers, spoofers, telemarketers, and robocalls, can now sign a petition urging U.S. lawmakers to pass laws to stop those types of calls.

The statement that signers are agreeing with if they sign the “Stop Robocalls Petition” says, “My privacy is important. When I signed up for phone service, I didn’t sign up for unwanted telemarketing and robocalls.”



The website also says, ” If you agree that telephone users should have protection from unwanted robocalls, please sign below. “

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, who created the petition, said,



“When I travel around North Carolina, I regularly hear about people’s problems with unwanted calls. Hearing from you will help me fight for people’s privacy and peace of mind. If you are concerned about robocalls, please sign this petition.”

Attorney General Stein is also leading a bipartisan coalition of 40 state attorneys general to stop or reduce annoying and harmful robocalls.