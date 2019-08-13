N.C. authorities identify airline worker killed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have identified the man killed at the Charlotte International Airport when a baggage-hauling vehicle he was driving flipped, pinning him underneath.

News outlets report Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police identified the man as 24-year-old Kendrick Darrell Hudson. Hudson was an employee of Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines.

Police said in a statement that Hudson was transporting baggage on an airport vehicle called a tug when he made a hard right turn to avoid hitting luggage that had fallen on the tarmac, but the tug hit it and rolled over.

A spokeswoman for the North Carolina Department of Labor said Monday the agency has opened an investigation that’s likely to take several months.

Piedmont operates many American Eagle flights in Charlotte, a major hub for American.