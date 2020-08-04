N.C. Captain of the Port reopens Port of Wilmington, surrounding areas with restrictions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Captain of the Port has reopened ports and waterways in North Carolina to traffic, with restrictions and safety guidelines to transiting vessels, as of 3 p.m., Tuesday.

The Port of Wilmington and the Cape Fear River is open to traffic with restrictions in place that limit it to partial vessel traffic.

Self-propelled ocean-going vessels over 500 gross tons, all ocean-going barges and supporting tugs, and all tank barges over 200 gross tons are restricted to daylight hours only.

To inquire about waivers for permission to transit outside of daylight hours, contact the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center at 910-343-3882.

The Port of Morehead City and Beaufort Inlet has returned to Port Condition Seasonal Alert, and is open.

The following ports are open, however aids to navigation may be unreliable pending assessment:

Atlantic Intracoastal Waterways New River to North Carolina and South Carolina border, Pamlico to New River, Virginia and North Carolina border to Pamlico

Barden Inlet

Bogue Inlet

Carolina Beach Inlet

Hatteras Inlet

Lockwoods Folly Inlet

Masonboro Inlet

New River Inlet

New Topsail Inlet

Ocracoke Inlet

Oregon Inlet

Shallotte Inlet

Coast Guard aids-to-navigation teams in Oak Island and Fort Macon have been verifying the position of aids, checking routes in deep draft channels in the Cape Fear River and Beaufort Inlet alongside port partners and the Army Corps of Engineers to ensure navigable waterways are safe and unobstructed following Isaias.

All mariners are advised to exercise caution when transiting restricted waters due to possible shoaling and aids-to-navigation possibly being off station or unreliable.

Visit the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina’s Homeport website for current port conditions and additional information.