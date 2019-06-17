N.C. Celebrates 20th Anniversary of the Moving of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse

June 17, 2019 marks the 20th anniversary of the moving of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse in Hatteras, N.C.

The 198-foot tall lighthouse was approximately 1,500 feet from the ocean when it was built in 1870, but erosion caused by waves reduced that distance to just 120 feet by 1999.

In 1999, the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse was carefully lifted off its foundation, placed on a moving platform, and slowly moved 2,900 feet away from its original location.

The move took 23 days from liftoff until the lighthouse sat on its new foundation, where it sits today.

The Keeper’s Quarters, Double Keepers’ Quarters, Oil House, and other buildings that were part of the original lighthouse property, were moved to the new location before the lighthouse was moved.