N.C. Division of Aviation shows Dorian’s impact on roads, bridges across ENC

(WNCT) The North Carolina Division of Aviation shared some pictures captured by their drone teams showing Dorian’s aftermath on roads and bridges across Eastern North Carolina.
Our drone teams are providing valuable data on damage suffered by key roads after #Dorian, like this washout on I-140 in New Hanover County. pic.twitter.com/HLyrRhZD3Y— Division of Aviation (@NCAviation) September 7, 2019
While not as widespread as some previous storms, #Dorian has caused flooded roadways in some spots- like this section of Old Warsaw Road in Sampson County. NEVER attempt to drive through floodwaters. Turn around, don't drown! #ncwx pic.twitter.com/iaLpTuT5aE— Division of Aviation (@NCAviation) September 7, 2019
Our drone teams are out collecting images of #Dorian's impacts. Traffic was moving smoothly on the bridges to Carolina Beach and Wrightsville earlier this afternoon.— Division of Aviation (@NCAviation) September 6, 2019
Check back here over the coming days for more images from our drone teams, as they come in. pic.twitter.com/KI0a3eLcoA