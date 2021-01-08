N.C. Education Lottery’s Asheville Regional Office to close Friday, Jan.8 due to winter weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Due to adverse winter weather conditions, N.C. Education Lottery’s Asheville regional office and claims center will close today, Friday, January 8. The lottery’s headquarters in Raleigh and its other regional offices and claims centers in Charlotte, Greensboro, Greenville, and Wilmington will continue to operate on a normal schedule.

All lottery drawings will be held as scheduled.

The lottery will post the closing information of its regional offices on the lottery website and on lottery social media pages. The lottery encourages players looking to claim their prizes to check and see if their claim center is open during the storm before heading out to a claim center.