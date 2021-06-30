N.C. evictions moratorium to end July 1 after state members reject extension

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina evictions moratorium will end Thursday after Republican members of the Council of State rejected a one-month extension.

"It's disappointing to see Council of State Members revoke eviction protections for people still struggling to stay in their homes," Governor Roy Cooper said in a statement, released on Tuesday. "Many North Carolinians still need help and we will work to make sure landlords abide by the CDC evictions moratorium and that tenants can access rent and utility assistance from counties and the state HOPE program."

The evictions moratorium protected certain residents, based on income, from being evicted for an inability to pay rent.

Under the Emergency Management Act, Governor Cooper has requested the concurrence of the Council of State for each extension of the eviction moratorium.

The extension, which lined up with the CDC’s order, would have given tenants notice that the moratorium would be lifted at the end of July.

The CDC indicated that the current 30-day extension is intended to be the final extension of the order.

A majority of the Council of State members rejected the extension with votes falling along party lines.

Attorney General Josh Stein, Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, and State Auditor Beth Wood supported an extension. Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, State Treasurer Dale Folwell, Commissioner of Labor Josh Dobson, Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler, Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt opposed extending the moratorium.