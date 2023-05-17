HATTERAS, N.C. – The Ocracoke Express passenger ferry between Hatteras and Ocracoke islands will begin service on May 23.

The ferry will carry up to 129 passengers on three round trips daily, departing Hatteras at 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., with return trips from Ocracoke Village at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Reservations are now available at www.ncferry.org.

One-way fares are $7.50, with an additional $1 charge for bicycles. Children three and under who can share a seat with an adult can ride for free.

“We’re thrilled to embark on another season of service for the Ocracoke Express,” said Harold Thomas, director of the N.C. Ferry Division. “The passenger ferry has been really popular for a lot of people who want to enjoy a day or even a few days in one of North Carolina’s true gems, Ocracoke.”

This marks the fifth season for the Ocracoke Express. The passenger ferry whisks people on a 70-minute trip between Hatteras and Silver Lake Harbor in Ocracoke Village, where a free tram operated by Hyde County is available to carry them around the village to shops, restaurants, accommodations and attractions.

The passenger ferry service performed well last year, which was the service’s first official season with a state-owned vessel. More than 25,000 people used the Ocracoke Express that operated between May 17 and Sept. 29.