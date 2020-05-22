N.C. Ferry service to increase starting Saturday

MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Ferry Division will offer increased service starting Saturday, due to greater expected demand and the easing of certain COVID-19 restrictions.

The new ferry schedule adds round trips for ferries traveling to and from Ocracoke, as well as those between Cherry Branch and Minnesott Beach, and Bayview and Aurora.

The adjustments come as Governor Cooper lifts the stay at home order and moves the state to the safer at home recommendation.

Also, officials hope to accommodate the increase of ferry passengers that is expected this Memorial Day weekend and into the peak season.

The Ferry Division will continue to encourage passengers to remain in their vehicles or stand at least six feet from other people while on board to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The schedule is as follows:

Currituck-Knotts Island

Service temporarily suspended

Hatteras-Ocracoke

From Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m. and midnight.

From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m. and midnight.

Cedar Island-Ocracoke

From Cedar Island: 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Swan Quarter-Ocracoke

From Swan Quarter: 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 7 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach

From Cherry Branch: 5 a.m., 5:45 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

From Minnesott Beach: 5:25 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m.

Bayview-Aurora

From Bayview: 5:45 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 5:40 p.m.

From Aurora: 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 2:45 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Southport-Fort Fisher

Route closed for a ramp replacement project