HATTERAS N.C. – The North Carolina Ferry System is turning 75 this year, and transportation officials and local residents will kick off a season of celebration with an anniversary event at the Hatteras Ferry Terminal on May 16 at 10 a.m.

During the event, local officials and state transportation leaders will be speaking on the history and importance of the Ferry System in eastern North Carolina. In addition, the system’s newest vessel, the Ocracoke Express, will be christened and then opened for members of the public to tour. The vessel will begin regular passenger service on May 17.

“The Ferry Division is proud to have served the residents and visitors of eastern North Carolina for 75 years, providing safe, affordable and efficient transportation across the rivers, sounds and inlets of the region,” said Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas. “We hope this anniversary celebration will allow people across the state to rediscover this unique and vital facet of North Carolina’s transportation system.”

Over the course of the year, the Ferry System is inviting present and former passengers to share their memorable #FerryTales on a new website dedicated to the 75th anniversary, with other contests and a #SailTheSevenRoutes Challenge to be launched in the coming weeks. The website features a timeline of important events in the Ferry System’s history, and more photos and video features will be added as the celebration continues throughout the year.