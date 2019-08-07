N.C. grand jury indicts mother’s boyfriend in baby’s death

by: Associated Press

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged in the death of his girlfriend’s 10-month-old baby.

News outlets report 22-year-old Dylan Brian Green was indicted Tuesday on a charge of felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says preliminary autopsy findings indicate the July 18 death of Chloe Evans was a homicide.

Investigators say Green was at a home with Evans when deputies responded to a call of an infant in cardiac arrest. First responders reported seeing several injuries on the child. Evans was taken to a hospital where she died hours later.

The sheriff’s office says Green was in a relationship with Evans’ mother, but he’s not the child’s biological father.

It’s unclear whether Green had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

