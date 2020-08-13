N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey partners with USDA to obtain grants for rural fire departments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will join the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development, State Director Robert Hosford Friday on a tour to deliver grant checks to rural fire departments in need of financial assistance.

The USDA Rural Development grants are given to various entities in an effort to revitalize the rural Coastal and Eastern Regions of North Carolina.

Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Causey will join Hosford and representatives from the office of U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, U.S. Reps. Greg Murphy, G.K Butterfield and David Rouzer as well as local officials, in a tour of the towns below:

“These funds are vital to fire departments to purchase needed equipment, and I sincerely appreciate the USDA for providing the funds,” said Commissioner Causey. “One of my deepest concerns is that our rural volunteer firefighters are equipped to respond to the emergencies in their communities. These grants will help them do so. Nobody wants to see their home burn down to the ground for lack of needed equipment.”

9:00 a.m. — Wallace Town Hall, 316 E. Murray St., Wallace, N.C. 28466

The town of Wallace is receiving two grants: a $487,000 and $595,000 grants to purchase a new rescue vehicle and tanker truck.

10:00 a.m. — Greenevers Town Hall, 316 E. Charity Rd., Rose Hill, N.C. 28458

The town of Greenevers is receiving a $31,000 loan and a $48,000 grant to purchase a generator, high lift jack, turnout gear, ladders and a used 2000 freightliner rescue truck.

11:30 a.m. — Calypso Volunteer Fire Dept., 109 SE Center St., Calypso, N.C. 28325

The town of Calypso is receiving a $171,000 loan and $76,000 grant to construct two additional drive-through bays onto the existing station of the Calypso Volunteer Fire Department.

1:30 p.m. — Warsaw Fire Dept., 714 N. Pine St. Warsaw, N.C. 28398

The town of Warsaw is receiving a $350,000 grant to purchase two new tanker trucks for the Warsaw Fire Department.