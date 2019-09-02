N.C. Joint Information Center opens for Hurricane Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Emergency Response Team has activated the Joint Information Center in response to the potential threats to North Carolina from Hurricane Dorian.

Located in the State Emergency Operations Center at 1636 Gold Star Drive in Raleigh, the JIC will coordinate the release of information regarding state storm preparation and response.

For the latest information regarding the state’s response to the storm including live information on shelters, power outages and evacuation orders, visit the Hurricane Dorian website www.ncdps.gov/dorian2019. On social media, follow @NCEmergency on Twitter andFacebook.

Visit DriveNC.gov for traffic conditions statewide.

To learn how to prepare for the storm and stay informed, visit ReadyNC.org or download the ReadyNC mobile app, available free for iPhones and Android devices.