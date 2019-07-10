N.C. Lt. Gov. Dan Forest to launch campaign for Governor in August

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCT)

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest announced on Tuesday he will formally enter the race for Governor at a campaign kick-off rally in August in Winston-Salem.

According to the official Dan Forest campaign Facebook page, the “Dan Forest For Governor Kickoff Rally” will happen on Saturday, August 17 at 2:00 p.m., at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena, located at 421 W 27th Street in Winston-Salem.

Forest has served as North Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor since 2013.

He and his wife live in Wake County and they have four children.