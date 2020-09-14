NCORR expands programs, delivery of funding as state marks 2 year anniversary of Hurricane Florence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Two years after Hurricane Florence, the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) remains focused on getting help to the people who need it most in storm-impacted areas of the state.

Since September 2019, NCORR has maintained an on-pace status with spending U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant—Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds, while also expanding programs to rebuild North Carolina communities and make them more resilient in the face of future disasters.

“We are committed to helping people rebuild their lives in areas hit hard by multiple storms in recent years,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We have made significant progress on recovery, but the increasing number and intensity of storms shows the importance of building back smarter and stronger.”

Exactly 500 days after Hurricane Florence made landfall, HUD issued the Federal Register Notice outlining requirements for use of the $542 million in Florence CBDG-DR funds appropriated to North Carolina.

In total, North Carolina has invested more than $3.5 billion in state and federal funding to help survivors of Hurricanes Florence and Matthew. A detailed fact sheet on recovery by the numbers is available online. Recovery funding awarded through NCORR includes: