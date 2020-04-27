N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency launches guide to help local governments prepare for natural disasters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) On Monday, the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency published a guide that will help communities become stronger and better equipped to withstand the impacts of future natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods, and wildfires, as well as the ongoing effects of climate change.

Natural Hazards Resilience: A Quick Start Guide for North Carolina Communities the first part of an ongoing effort by NCORR’s team of experts to define what it means to plan for and build resilience in communities while integrating those measures into the work local governments do every day.

“While we work to defeat COVID-19, we must also remain vigilant in planning and preparing for future natural disasters,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “This guide is a valuable tool that will help local governments build strong plans to increase resilience against future storms.”

The newly released guide provides information for local governments on how to begin planning for natural disasters and changing conditions, including climate change, by incorporating the concepts of resilience into the work they already do.

Governor Cooper established NCORR in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence to streamline disaster recovery programs statewide and help communities rebuild smarter and stronger.

In addition to its work building resilience, the office administers programs that support homeowner recovery, affordable housing, mitigation, buyout and local government grants and loans. Learn more about NCORR’s programs at https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/.