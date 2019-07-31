N.C. police: Insurance adjuster finds human remains in rubble

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say an insurance adjuster found human remains at a house which was destroyed by fire last weekend.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say in a news release that firefighters responded to the fire at the home last Saturday. On Tuesday, the adjuster called 911 shortly after 10:30 p.m., and the medical examiner’s office responded and confirmed the presence of human remains.

Police spokesman Rob Tufano says authorities are working to identify the body, which had been burned. The cause of last weekend’s fire hasn’t been determined, and police are investigating the discovery of the remains.