N.C. Rep’s bill would require annual reports from FCC on efforts to trace & stop robocalls

North Carolina 1st District Congressman G.K. Butterfield introduced a bill in the U.S. House on Monday to track efforts by phone service providers to trace and stop illegal robocalls.

U.S. House Bill 3434, titled the “Tracing Back and Catching Unlawful Robocallers Act of 2019,” would require the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to publish an annual report on the telecommunication industry’s efforts to trace suspected illegal robocalls to their origins and provide a list of voice service providers who are not sufficiently participating in efforts to stop illegal calls.

When introducing the bill, Congressman Butterfield said,

“These fraudulent calls are not only disruptive and annoying, they have the potential to expose citizens to costly financial scams. The crooks behind these criminal calling operations are growing more sophisticated and efficient by the day. Some can make thousands of calls to thousands of numbers in a matter of seconds. Unlawful robocalls cannot be allowed to continue unchecked, and that is why I am glad to introduce this legislation to identify these bad-actors so that proper action can be taken against this invasive practice.”

In response to the introduction of this bill, the North Carolina Internet and Television Association (NCTA) said,

“Tracing scam robocalls back to their source is an important tool in the fight to protect consumers from this growing scourge. We appreciate the bipartisan leadership of Reps. G. K. Butterfield, Bill Johnson, Darren Soto, and Greg Gianforte in introducing the Tracing Back and Catching Unlawful Robocallers Act of 2019 which recognizes and expands on industry-led efforts to root out illegal robocalls.”

House Bill 3434 will now be considered for further action by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.