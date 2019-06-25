N.C. Republicans running out of time to approve state budget on schedule

North Carolina Republicans leading the General Assembly aren’t waiting much longer to pass a state budget, even without Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s blessing.

House and Senate leaders say they have until Friday to approve a two-year spending plan before the new fiscal year begins July 1.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger said Monday they delayed the rollout of a plan cobbled together by GOP negotiators to give Cooper more time to provide specific compromise proposals.

Cooper can veto the budget and make it stick if he can keep Democratic legislators in his corner. Cooper’s office says legislators aren’t interested in serious negotiations on things like Medicaid expansion and a school bond package.