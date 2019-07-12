N.C. teacher shortages, assaults on police addressed in new laws

Thursday in Pitt County, residents participated in a town hall meeting focused on the state budget, after Governor Roy Cooper vetoed the most recent budget proposal.

People asked questions about education, healthcare, and taxes. Each one looking for answers from lawmakers about the recently vetoed state budget.

"Just the communication open and let people know what we do.” said, Candace Herring, North Carolina Association of Teacher Assistants.

Candance Herring served as a panelist at a Greenville town hall meeting hosted by Progress NC Action. The event focused on budget priorities. Herring is focused on education.

"And we feel like coming to these meetings we are able to put out our information so people know when they go vote they know what they are voting on." Said Herring

Attendees included Senator Don Davis of District 5. He answered questions...and explained his vote *in favor* of the now vetoed budget.

"I voted for the budget because It was important to me to fight for the people of eastern North Carolina and 29 counties, 1.4 million people and our very health network.” Said Senator Davis

Herring says knowledge is key. She's urging people to do their research.

"They need to go to North Carolina LG Dot Gov. They need to look at every senator they need to look at every house representative and they need to see how they are voting." Said Herring

And town halls are one way to hold lawmakers accountable.

"Yes it is holding our lawmakers accountable, and that's very important. Everybody needs to know exactly what is going on and how they can determine what they want, so they know how to choose the lawmakers they want," said Herring.